Botswana: Report Suspected Corruption - Official

25 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tshiamiso Mosetlha

Serowe — Serowe sub-district councilors have been advised to assist the council anti-corruption committee by reporting corrupt practices.

The Serowe Administrative Authority anti-corruption committee focal person, Ms Tshoganetso Seronamong gave the advice during the sub- district council meeting held here on Tuesday.

She said as law makers, councillors were in a position to recongnise any wrongdoing related to corrupt practices.

Ms Seronamong appealed to councilors to report such activities instead of just talking about them.

She emphasised the need for all to join hands to fight economic crime in the district.

About the corruption prevention committee, Ms Seronamong said it had been identified by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) as a preventive measure.

Ms Seronamong explained that the committee was responsible for spearheading anti-corruption strategies and initiatives as well as keeping a constant check on organasational operations and procedures to ensure that there were no opportunities for corruption.

To control corruption, she said, the council administration together with councilors should ensure there was good record keeping on books of accounts, receipts and inventory of assets.

She further said decisions should be made during meetings by the whole committee and minutes recorded.

In addition, Ms Seronamong said code of ethics and conduct should be followed and clear policies as well as guidelines put in place.

She called for transparency as well as regular internal and external auditing.

If there was no corruption, she noted, there would be no wastage of public resources and injustices.

Councillors were informed that the 10-point agenda called for zero tolerance for corruption which could be achieved through personal commitment and total change of attitude.

Commenting, most councilors complained about alleged corruption in land distribution, appointment of land board members and matters of employment.

Other complaints were about conflicts of interest by government employees in tendering processed and abuse of office.

Councilor Amogelang Thaga of Serowe South Central Ward said investigations had shown that a number of public officers ran businesses without having declared their interests.

He alleged that some officers awarded tenders to themselves, their relatives and friends resulting in project stagnation.

Source : BOPA

