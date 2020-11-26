Botswana: Cabinet Must Intensify Fight Against GBV

25 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aobakwe Molefhi

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi says given the high levels of victimization and infliction of pain, suffering and abuse, Botswana needed more than 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV).

Marking the beginning of 16 days of activism against GBV at Boipuso Hall in Gaborone yesterday, President Masisi said there was need for cabinet to step up the fight as leaders, individuals and family members.

He said that could be achieved by raising boy children to become protectors and defenders of the other gender and not perpetrators of murders and violence.

As the leadership, Dr Masisi said, cabinet must respond to the GBV crisis as they had pledged, not only through Vision 2036 which envisioned gender parity and equality, but at every level to have more representation of the other gender.

"It also compels us to ensure that we give opportunity in a manner that will re-balance to the other gender to participate by 2036," he said.

The President said cabinet members must start immediately to act and ready themselves for actions, decisions and maneuvers in the re-balancing exercise including at the political level.

"You must help me lead this exercise," he said.

Dr Masisi pointed out that even the Botswana Democratic Party manifesto for the 2019 elections pledged to end GBV.

Cabinet must therefore take action as they had been entrusted with leading the nation towards a GBV-free nation, he said.

The President said they should re-engineer their readiness as the leadership to act and ensure they achieved a GBV-free nation.

He implored those in attendance, especially the media, to help in the fight against GBV by reporting with the objective of ending the scourge.

"End Gender Based Violence now" was the theme for the event.

