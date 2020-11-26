Algeria: Attar Condemns Attacks On Oil Installations in Saudi Arabia

25 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Energy Abdelmadjid Attar, reacted on Tuesday to the attack against the oil installations near Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, condemning any attack on oil installations in any OPEC member country.

Following the attack on oil installations near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Abdelmadjid Attar, Algerian Minister of Energy and President of the OPEC Conference, reaffirmed the importance of security of supply and demand, and energy flows to the world market, which shall remain free and shall not be restricted by any means.

Considering that energy is crucial to the world economy as a whole, and that this kind of aggression could result in disrupting world oil supply, Attar condemned any attack on oil installations in any member country of OPEC.

