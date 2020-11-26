Liberia: GOL recruits 1,700 Teachers

Following recent retirement and downsize of long-serving teachers in various public schools across the country, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education has begun hiring class-room teachers to refill vacancies left behind by the retirees.

"We are recruiting additional 1,700 new teachers to fill those empty classrooms that were made va-cant by those long-serving teachers who were retired and downsized due to old age and long service to their country".

Deputy Education Minister for Instruction Alexander Dopoe, made the disclosure recently in Mo-nrovia, when he added that government encourages young citizens especially, those with specialty in the teaching field to apply and take up a teaching role to bring relieve to the education sector.

He said government's decision to make such announcement is to encourage young people into the teaching profession to enable them demonstrate their skills in the classroom and contribute to the country's transformation.

"We are recruiting new teachers because there are teachers who've worked for over thirty years and can't go back into the classroom to continue their teaching work, because they don't have the strength, capacity, and the endurance; it's against this backdrop that the GOL[Government of Libe-ria] through the Ministry of Education thought to open this application process", adds.

Meanwhile, Minister Dopoe clarified that every Liberian regardless of tribe, or party affiliation may apply especially, those that have passion for teaching to help in rebuilding and strengthening the educational system, which has previously been described as a mess by former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.