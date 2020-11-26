Liberia: Emmanuel Dahn Foundation Launches Skill Training Program

Former Montserrado County district#7 representative aspirant Emmanuel Dahn's foundation has provided free technical, and vocational skills training to several residents of the district and sur-rounding districts in Montserrado County.

Mr. Dahn said the skills training will strengthen and build the capacity of young people especially, high school graduates, who are desirous of acquiring technical, vocational, and educational skills for future endeavor.

Addressing scores of guests and students at the formal launch of the District# 7 Skills Training Cen-ter or (DSSTC) Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Mr. Dahn, who also operates Joy FM in the dis-trict, said the launch of the Center is a dream comes true, not only for him and his family, but young people, who need basic skills.

"This institution is not a political institution; we had a very difficult path to reach this level, and we will remain as a non-political institution that is interested in impacting young people, who are con-sider the future leaders".

According to him, the Center is to give back to society, saying, the way some of us struggle to get education, we don't people coming after us to do the same; I could have opened a night club, but I thought to give back to the society for the development of our country, says Mr. Dahn. "With this atmosphere here today, we will do all we can in our powers to make DSSTC second to none among every vocational, and technical schools here in Liberia."

The former chairperson of the ex-ruing Unity Party, Wilmot Paye, who graced the ceremony, ex-tolled the leadership of the DSSTC for providing technical, and vocational skills training to people of district#7 and its environs.

Mr. Dahn once vied on the ticket of the UP in the district under the leadership of ex-chairman Paye.

Mr. Paye described the initiative as laudable, and asked every well-meaning Liberians across the country to follow the footsteps of Mr. Dahn's.

"Any initiative that will contribute to the livelihood of people is laudable, I'm excited to see a Libe-rian embarking on such initiative, because we all know to establish such an institution in this country at this time is difficult", he added.

Mr. Paye urged students coming to enroll to take full advantage of the opportunity that has been provided them, saying, "what we need in this country is an education that empowers citizens to li-berate themselves."

He noted that huge numbers of people were graduating from high schools, and universities with cer-tificates and degrees that do not prepare them to earn a livelihood.

He quoted slain Liberian president Dr. William R. Tolbert as saying, 'a diploma, or certificate that is in a hand of a school leader that does not prepare him or her with any employable skill that will make him or her prepare to earn a living is worthless.'

Paye continued that what Liberia needs is an educational system that prepares people to create a livelihood, noting that people don't get rid of poverty by accident or mistake, and cautioned stu-dents the ball was in their court to make use of the opportunity being provided by thru the Emma-nuel Dahn Foundation.

"As you can see the cry, and hardship are everywhere if you don't take your destiny in your own hands; if you are hoping that magic will be performed to change your situation than you are day-dreaming".

Meanwhile, incumbent Montserrado County Senator Diarus Dillon, who also attended the ceremo-ny, praised leaders of the institution for their efforts in providing young people such opportunity, underscoring that skills training in any society is key to nation building, because its prepare people for the future.

Senator Dillon, who is seeking re-election, said it is essential that leaders especially, policymakers should look at skills training and take it into consideration, because the human development capaci-ty of Liberia is being threatened by increasing numbers of underprivileged and wayward youths, who are commonly called zogoes.

Every one of us are somehow a relative to those underprivileged youths, either a former classmate, friend, or an immediate relative, and if we do not see the growth or do something to reduce their number, this country will run out of human capacity on grounds that they might take over, he cau-tioned.

The District Seven Skills Training Center offers skills such as Compute Studies, Cosmetology, Pa-stry, Soap Science and Journalism, among others. The launch of the institution brought together several officials of government, visitors and students.