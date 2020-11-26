Liberia: President Weah And the Disable Community

opinion

The Liberian leader, President George M. Weah has been called upon to prioritize the inclusion of disable persons into the current job arrangement of his government.

Alvin Jask whom himself is among a considerable number of qualified and highly experienced dis-able professionals currently living with some form of disabilities , made the call on the Liberian President in an interview with media people recently from his Bernard's Farm-FDA community home near Monrovia.

Mr. Jask said, as much as he appreciates the President and a number of his Cabinet members such as the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Minister Nathaniel F. McGill for making efforts toward the inclusion of Liberian youths to form part of ongoing presidential appointments, he wants qualified disables both in the country and abroad to also make the list of upcoming Presidential ap-pointees during this half way term of the ruling party.

He further stated that putting qualified and professional disable people to work, and facilitating skills building opportunities for people with special needs in the country, will not only reduce the very huge unemployment and joblessness amongst Liberian disables professionals, but will as well put the country on record for adhering to good international treaties , but equally to best global practices.

The Liberian media and access technology professional went on to remind President Weah of the 2005 act of the National Commission on Disabilities, NCD, which calls for at least four percent of every 100 able body employees of any given public entity in Liberia to be people with disabilities and to form part of an inclusive work environment of the Liberian civil workforce.

Mr. Jask noted that his call on the Liberian leader is also in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities, UNCRPD, that mandates every State's Man to create the enabling environment for all persons with some form of disabilities and as well provide equal opportunity including empowerment, employment and income earning for persons with disabilities throughout the world.

He said, the training and capacity building of the would be qualified and professional disable re-cruits is something that he is willing to be a part of in assisting The office of the Liberian leader and the agency responsible for such task.

By this the disabilities resource mentor assured members of his community of the development of a number of accelerated modules on Computer Mediated Communication, CMC, to help them en-hance their respective core competencies for the job they would be chosen for.