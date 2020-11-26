Liberia: AMEU Graduates Urged to be Innovative

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Olubanke King-Akerele has cautioned graduates of the African Methodist Episcopal University to constitute themselves into organization and render service to their country.

Serving as Guest Speaker for the 20th commencement convocation of the AME University Wednesday, 25 November, Amb. King - Akerele said it is time that the graduates offer technical services to the Government of Liberia.

She says the graduates do not have to wait for government jobs, adding that each of them need to use their talent to come out with innovation.

"You have to invest in yourself to be able to contribute to national building," King- Akerele notes.

She says further that leaders are needed at all levels in the society here, challenging the graduates to be prepared for that leadership.

The former Foreign Minister calls on the graduates to listen to the radio, read the newspaper and they will learn the many good things Liberians are doing.

Also speaking, the president of the African Methodist Episcopal University Rev. Dr. Alvin E. Attah says the graduates have done their work and it is time for them to give to society what they have learned.

He says this is the class that has survived the storm, saying there was no indication that the storm was coming, but the group of university students have survived the storm.

According to Dr. Attah, the graduates as they received their diploma in various areas, they should remember that the world is for them to make it better.

A total of 587 students graduated from various colleges to include the Bryant Theological Semi-nary, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Alexander B. Cummings School of Graduate Studies, College of Education and College of Business and Public Administration.