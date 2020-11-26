Liberia: Kparblee Women go for Reunion

Women from Kparblee Administrative District in Nimba County, residing in Monrovia and other parts of the world are expected to hold a reunion and fundraising program here Saturday, November 28.

Organized under the auspices of the Kparblee District Development Association (KPADDA) Wom-en Wing, the program will be held at Twins Hotel, near the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Making the disclosure Tuesday, November 24, 2020, KPADDA Women Wing's acting chair, Ma-dam Annie Gaylah-Ziatie, said the gathering is intended to reawaken the spirit of unity among citi-zens of the district.

"Until recently, we have not been meeting due to the corona virus. This time, we want to bring our-selves together so that we can see what to do for ourselves," she said.

Madam Gaylah-Ziatie said the gathering is necessary because it will also be used to raise funds for to embark on self-empowerment initiatives.

According to her, about 300 persons, including KPADDA members, representatives from other or-ganizations, other citizens of Nimba, government officials as well as developmental, philanthropic and humanitarian personalities, are expected to grace the historic occasion, saying, "We expect to raise US$3,000.00 (three thousand United States dollars) to US$4,000.00 (four thousand United States dollars) during the program."

Madam Gaylah-Ziatie explained that proceeds from the program and other related activities will be used to construct women empowerment centers; something she said will begin in Montserrado County before extending to Kparblee District.

"We want to build women's training centers in our District; but we want to encourage our members in Montserrado County by training ourselves before extending the program to the District," she fur-ther noted.

She said Mrs. Mai SaydeeGardea, President of Grand Gedeh Women in Montserrado County, is expected to serve as guest speaker for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Madam Gaylah-Ziatie is appealing to all Kparblee District citizens, other patriotic citi-zens of Nimba and Liberia at large to grace the event.

Mrs. Annie GaylahZiatie, KPADDA Women Wing's acting chair