Liberia: Prosecutors End training on Forest Laws

26 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

In a bid to get abreast with forest related issues and new laws in the sector, several lawyers, most of whom are prosecutors of the Ministry of Justice from across the country have completed a day-long training in forest crimes and civil offenses.

The prosecutors' training was held Monday, November 23, 2020 in Monrovia organized by Heritage Partners Associates (HPA) with support from the Multistakeholder Forest Governance and Ac-countability Project (MFGAP).

In support of Liberia's objectives for strengthening forest governance, MFGAP is contributing di-rectly towards FGMC's outcome to bring about governance and market reforms that reduce illegal use of forest resources and increase benefit for poor people.

MFGAP also contributes to Forest Governance Markets and Climate (FGMC) impact to improve management of forests for poverty reduction, biodiversity conservation, and climate protection.

Speaking at the start of the training session, the head of HPA, Cllr. T. Nagbalee Warner said, the purpose of the exercise is to make lawyers and people in the legal practice to be abreast with legal dynamism in the forest sector.

"This training is intended for us to have a frank conversation about laws governing our forest sector. There are changes in the labor sector and the forest laws and so it's important to be abreast with some of those changes as lawyers," he stated.

Also speaking earlier, Cllr. Lucia D.S. Gbala of HPA, explained the entity is among a consortium working together to improve the forest of Liberia.

"We are providing capacity building support to communities in the forest sector as well as governing agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Liberia Revenue Authority LRA through capacity building," she said.

"Today is one of those activities that have been approved by MFGAP. This is to get everyone on board to make the sector accountable in governance. We will be discussing relevant laws that go-vern the sector."

Cllr. Gbala pointed out that the main objective of the workshop is to provide summary of the fore-stry laws and relevant laws and forest related crimes, including basic violations in the sector.

"This gathering is meant for us to share our experiences, especially from you people that are in the field," she added. Liberia's forestry is the fourth largest contributor to the economy after services, agriculture, and fisheries, mining, and panning, according to the World Bank.

