Malawi: Boy, 9, Commits Suicide By Hanging in Chitipa

26 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

A nine-year-old boy in Chitipa (name withheld) allegedly hanged himself on Monday at Model village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.

Chitipa district police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said the incident occurred on Monday around after the boy had a quarrel with his mother.

He said a misunderstanding allegedly arose after the boy was advised to change his dirty clothes and put on clean ones when going to school.

"This did not go down well with him and he ended up hanging himself from the door frame of their boys' quarter," said Simwaka.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation, according to police.

