Malawi: Ex Malawi Queens Coach Saenda Dies Aged 68

Netball coach Griffin "Zagalo" Saenda, who guided Malawi Queens to their first ever third place finish at Fast Five World netball series championship, has died aged 68.

Saenda was hospitalised this week at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after he collapsed from his home in Chimwankhunda.

His son, Griffin Saenda Jnr, said the revered coach has been unwell for some time as he has been battling hypertension and diabetes.

Saenda contributed greatly to the country's netball.

"We talk of Mwai Kumwenda today because of this old man who nurtured her talent to be where she is. He guided Malawi Queens to their first ever best finish at the Fast 5," said one of the netball fan in Lilongwe.

Saenda is also former coach for Kukoma Diamonds.