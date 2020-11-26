Malawi: Rights Organisation to Empower Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Survivors

Lilongwe-based women and girl rights organisation Zayane Creations has said it was geared to promote and empower women and girls who have survived Gender Based Violence (GBV).

In an interview, Co-founder of the Organisation, Eunice Banda said the organisation gives support and opportunities to survivors of GBV through provision of sufficiency skills training.

"We provide an environment of social, emotional and physical wellness as they become part of an up skilled team that is trained and given tools for making home and fashion craft," she said.

Banda added that what these women make is sold and part of it is given to the women, the other part is used for organisation sustainability.

She said at the age of 15 she was raped and consequently made pregnant from the rape.

"I dropped out of school, faced blame, shame, isolation and rejection, I also raised my child as a single mother," Banda said.

The Co-founder was given an opportunity to go back to school as such this inspired her to start the organisation to give similar opportunities to vulnerable girls and women.

"It is difficult to stand up again after facing violence and what is mostly needed is support for them to heal that is why we are there to support them," Banda said.

She said the organisation which has been there for two years has managed to reach out to 327 women and girls who faced violence.

"With our support 50 percent of them are healed, restored and at least earning something to meet their basic needs.

She said apart from working with the women and girls directly the organisation also conducts sensitisation campaigns in communities on the importance of supporting those that have faced violence.

"The women and girls live in the communities that's where their life is and we understand how important it is for the community to give support that time and how one is affected when the community is against you or does not support you after facing violence," Banda said.

Group Village Headman Mtambo in Lilongwe said the sensitisation campaign has assisted the area a lot because now communities have been made aware of the issue of GBV.

"We understand how important it is to give support to people that have faced violence and with the information that they have given us our women and girls will be assisted," he said.