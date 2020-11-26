South Africa: DA Welcomes Appointment of Independent Panel to Review Removal of Public Protector

Parliament of South Africa
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane (file photo).
26 November 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Natasha Mazzone MP - Chief Whip of the Official Opposition

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes Thandi Modise, the Speaker of the National Assembly's decision to appoint an independent review panel, which will determine whether there is a prima facie case for Parliament to proceed with the process of removing the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This has been months in the making, thanks to the unrelenting pressure from the DA. We hope that the panel will waste no time in beginning its work as these proceedings are a matter of national importance.

The DA is pleased that Parliament is now another step closer to holding Mkhwebane to account, despite numerous attempts by her to delay, frustrate and invalidate a legitimate parliamentary process to remove her.

In the interest of accountability and respect of State institutions, the Office of the Public Protector must and should continue to be the vanguard that protects the interests of the vulnerable, something which is a rare sight under Mkhwebane's leadership.

Get to know newly elected DA leader, John Steenhuisen, and invest in the 2021 Local Government Election campaign. Click here.

Read the original article on DA.

More on This
Panel to Assess Motion to Remove South African Public Protector
Draft Rules Adopted for Removal of South African Public Protector
Court Sets Aside 'Reckless' Report by South Africa's Mkhwebane
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.