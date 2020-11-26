Namibia: Another Senior Title for Jauss

DANIEL Jauss won his second senior tournament of the year when he beat Deon van Dyk in straight sets in the final of the Namibian Masters on Sunday.

Jauss, who only turned 16 last week, beat Van Dyk 6-4, 6-2 to to underline his arrival amongst the top senior players in the country.

Jauss impressed with his strong serve and steady ground strokes from the back of the court, while Van Dyk was too erratic and made too many unforced errors.

Van Dyk managed to hold his serve for much of the first set, but Jauss finally got the service break to take the first set 6-4.

He broke Van Dyk's serve early in the second set to go 3-0 up and then held his nerve in a long seventh game to go 5-2 up. Van Dyk could not get back and once again lost his serve to lose the set 6-2, and the match by two sets to love.

After the match Jauss expressed satisfaction with his game.

"I think I played very well; I kept him under pressure and he didn't have a lot of chances, and if he did have chances he didn't take them, so I was quite lucky today and now Im looking forward to the next tournament in Swakopmund," he said.

"I won all my group matches except against Risto (Shikongo) so I came second in my group. Then I played Dantago (Gawanab) in the semifinals which I won in three sets, so I'm pretty happy about how everything went," he added.

It was the young Jauss' second senior title this year and third in total, and he said he hoped to continue improving.

"I'm feeling good, I'm playing well, and it's nice to see where I'm at with the seniors. I'm just looking forward to improving and to playing at a higher level of tennis."

The Senior Masters tournament brought together the top eight players in Namibia, with two groups of four first battling it out on a round-robin basis, while the top two of each group progressed to the semifinals.

The top seed Dantago Gawanab won all his matches to finish top of Group A, while Van Dyk finished second, Hennie Bergh third and Elias Shikongo fourth.

In Group B, Risto Shikongo won all his matches to finish on top, with Jauss, who was seeded third for the tournament, coming second, while Nguvi Hinda came third and Ronaldo Uirab fourth.

There were upsets in both the semifinals with Jauss beating the top-seeded Gawanab 6-4, 6-2, while the fourth-seeded Van Dyk beat the second-seeded Shikongo.

Jauss said he was looking forward to competing at the Swakopmund Open which takes place at the Swakopmund Tennis Club from 17 to 20 December.

"I'll still play at the last senior tournament of the year in Swakop - I think the the ITF (International Tennis Federation ) are sponsoring the tournament, so there should be a lot of entries," he said.

"Next year I'm planning on playing a lot more ITF tournaments against players from other countries just to improve my tennis and to see where Im at," he added.

The women's tournament only had five entries and was played on a round robin basis, with the veteran Amanda van Dyk coming out on top.

She won three of her four matches easily in straight sets, but was given a tough challenge by the 15-year-old Raica Coelho before winning a marathon match 6-4, 2-6, 8-6.

Coelho finished second after beating the top seeded Megan Lombardt 6-1, 6-2, while Lombardt finished third, Laruschka Kruger fourth and Melissa Khupe fifth.