Malawi: Abida Mia Stops Illegal Sale of Kamuzu View Land, Gives Developer 72 Hours to Cavate

26 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times/ Mana

Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Sidik Mia, has stopped the illegal sale of land at Kamuzu View describing it a national landmark worthy preservation.

Kamuzu View is a well-known place along the Blantyre-Chikwawa road where the country's founding president, Hasting Kamuzu Banda, used to go for leisure--to appreciate the beautiful scenery down the shire valley.

Malawians from all walks of life go there to have fun during weekends to admire the scenic views and hold patrties. It is on this piece of land where it was learnt that a Blantyre-based medical doctor Nelson Munthali had "bought" it and was bringing construction materials such as bricks to commence development of that land.

However, Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Mia, rushed to the scene to find out what was going on. It was learnt that Munthali, had paid Group Village Headman Kantimbanya of Senior Chief Somba in Blantyre rural in purchasing the land.

When Abida Mia questioned the Chief in question, he categorically declined to have sold the land.

Mia, said no developer should tamper with the land without the express authorization from her Ministry of Lands.

"Kamuzu View is a national landmark to be enjoyed for recreational activities by all Malawians," she said.

Mia ordered the developer to remove his materials on the site of the project.

But Munthali argued that "there were no shortcurts" in acquiring the land.

He said: " I visited Blantyre City Council who referred me to the district commissioner and the Ministry of Lands."

Munthali continued: " I only met the village head after I was instructed to do so because the said piece of land falls under his jurisdiction."

He said he feels "humiliated" with the manner he has been treated and plans to meet the deputy minister and other stakeholders for them to appreciate his side.

So far, Munthalu said he has already spent K2 million on the project.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.