Nigeria: BBNaija's Kiddwaya Engages Legal Services of Davido's Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua

21 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has officially hired the services of Davido's lawyer Bobo F. Ajudua to handle his legal needs.

Ajudua has the mandate to handle all legal and ethical issues which includes contracts and matters that needs legal scrutiny.

Kiddwaya's friendship with Davido seems to be on a different level as he has gotten the chance to link up with his lawyer for work.

Recall that, Bobo Ajudua took to his Instagram page to congratulate Kiddwaya for bagging a deal with Ciroc Vodka.

Kiddwaya announcing the deal on his Instagram page wrote, "KIDD X CIROC. SOUNDS GOOD, DOESN'T IT? WELL IT'S ABOUT TO SOUND EVEN BETTER! MEET YOUR NEW CIROC AMBASSORDOR! THE ULTRA PREMIUM LIFESTYLE. ARE YOU READY?".

Ajudua congratulating Kiddwaya wrote, "Big Boyyyy! Slow and steady wins the race and to this major win, I specially congratulate you! We now present to you #CIROCKIDD! Looking forward to making magic @CIROCVODKA! ❤️🙏🏾 #CIROC #KIDDWAYA #BFA #TEAMBFA #LAGOS #NIGERIA 📸: @MUGSHOTSVISUALS"

Ajudua's Instagram and Twitter handle is @Prince_ii

