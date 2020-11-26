Zimbabwe: 30 Miners Feared Dead in Bindura Mine Mishap

New Zimbabwe
Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana.
26 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana says some 30 gold miners are trapped at a Bindura mine shaft amid fears around their safety.

Said Mangwana in a tweet, "Mash Central. A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon.

"Mash Central, A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon. A deep disused mine trench has caved in trapping several illegal gold miners. Exact number not yet established. So far 6 miners have been rescued. Details to follow but numbers could be circa 30."

The incident comes after six miners died earlier this month after they were trapped in a shaft at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini.

Five artisanal miners also died September this year when they were trapped in a Chegutu mine shaft.

In both incidents, government came under fire for failure to rescue the trapped miners.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.