Sudan: Over 42,000 Ethiopian Refugees Arrive in Refugees Camps in East Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Emergency Aliens Committee at the Commission for Refugees, Dr. Bilal Ahmed Musa, said that the number of the Ethiopian refugees in Gedarif and Kassala States reached 42, 217 refugees, as their number in Handayet camp reached 26,869 refugees, and in the village (8) reached 15,348 refugees.

In a press conference at the UNHCR on Wednesday, he appealed to the government, humanitarian organizations and the international community to provide services and to intervene due to the large numbers of Ethiopian refugees in the states of Gedarif and Kassala, pointing to the continuous provision of services to them through the Sudanese Red Crescent and the partners, affirming the establishment of permanent camps for the refugees in Um Rakoba.

He praised the Kassala and Gedarif States. for receiving the arrivals and providing them with shelter and food.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, Dr. Al-Fadil Amer, said that a team from the Sudanese Red Crescent visited Gedarif and Kassala States and got informed about the conditions and the requirements and providing assistance in terms of shelter, health care and psychological support for refugees, in addition to intensifying efforts to attract local and international support, hoping that the support to the refugees will continue through the Qatari Red Crescent and the Commission for Refugees.

The Secretary-General of the Qatari Red Crescent, ambassador Ali bin Hassan Al Hammadit, said that the Qatar Red Crescent has provided support for recovering from the effects of floods and COVID-19 at a cost of 1.6 million dollars in addition to the rehabilitation of the hospitals, health centers and water stations affected by the floods, providing means of agricultural and animal production for the affected people and distributing food materials and building houses for the affected people, besides a project at a cost of 11.750,000 dollars to strengthen the capabilities of the local response to the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to medical shipments of materials, medicines and medical equipment worth 1.2 million dollars, the project to strengthen the health system preparedness for emergencies, which was implemented by the Federal Ministry of Health with funding from the Qatar Development Fund through 500,000 dollars, and the establishment of service complexes in Darfur that are funded by the Qatari fund along with other projects.