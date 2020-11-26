Sudan: Refugees Committee Holds First Meeting

24 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The National Committee assigned to tackle the influxes of the refugees chaired by the Refugees Commissioner, Engineer, Abdulla Suleiman held its first meeting, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers with the participation of the representatives of the civil society organizations and the UN aid agencies.

The Commisioner for Refugees said in press statement that the committee was formed to deal with the big influxes of the Ethiopian refugees who crdssed the country's eastern borders fleeing the armed conflic in the Ethiopian Tigray Region.

The meeting discussed the plans and programsconcerning hosting of the refugeesin Eastern states by the donors and concerned circles.

Suleiman explained that the quantities of food, health, water and shelter needs of the Ethiopian refugees has been determined, indicating the readiness of donors to provide aid for the newcomers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.