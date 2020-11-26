Sudan: Refugees Committee Holds First Meeting

Khartoum — The National Committee assigned to tackle the influxes of the refugees chaired by the Refugees Commissioner, Engineer, Abdulla Suleiman held its first meeting, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers with the participation of the representatives of the civil society organizations and the UN aid agencies.

The Commisioner for Refugees said in press statement that the committee was formed to deal with the big influxes of the Ethiopian refugees who crdssed the country's eastern borders fleeing the armed conflic in the Ethiopian Tigray Region.

The meeting discussed the plans and programsconcerning hosting of the refugeesin Eastern states by the donors and concerned circles.

Suleiman explained that the quantities of food, health, water and shelter needs of the Ethiopian refugees has been determined, indicating the readiness of donors to provide aid for the newcomers.