Namibia: Consortium Injects N$65m in Housing Project

Walvis Bay — A consortium of fishing companies has heeded to government's call to address the housing challenges faced by employees in the local sector.

The consortium, which consists of fishing companies Cavema, Overberg, Rainbow and Scombrus, is in the process of constructing modern accommodation facilities to the tune of N$65 million for 300 employees.

Their investment follows two months after the fisheries minister, Albert Kawana, appealed to the industry to consider improving the deplorable living conditions of some fishing industry workers.

Officiating at the launch of the project earlier this week at Walvis Bay, Kawana said the initiative is in line with government's objective, which is to provide decent housing for all Namibians, including fishing industry employees.

"This is indeed commendable. It is gratifying to see that fishing right holders are complying and delivering on the indicators of the new scorecard even before it is formally adopted. This effort is aimed at assisting our people with much needed affordable housing yet again demonstrates the commitment and dedication of our fishing industry," Kawana said.

According to the minister, government cannot stress enough the importance of commitment to long-term investment in affordable housing for the residents of Walvis Bay to rid the country from informal settlements and poor living conditions.

"I am glad that these fishing companies have taken the call of the government, particularly the call of our President Hage Geingob to assist with the provision of decent housing in our country and to do their part in this regard. We have to invest in better living conditions for our workers and their families if we are to progress as a society," Kawana said.

He added that it is important that fishing right holders understand the responsibility they carry towards Namibians and the country's economy.

Cavema chairperson Robert Shimooshili said the objective of the project is to construct 330 housing units to provide affordable accommodation to their employees as well as other residents within the Kuisebmond community.

"Our aim is not only to provide affordable housing to these individuals and their families but also to create a community where basic lifestyle and medical needs are provided for," he said.

According to him, the development will include a clinic, pre-primary school and recreational facilities.

"The majority of these supporting services will be subsidised by the above-mentioned companies. The residents will have the luxury of subsidised houses which will be below market value that can be purchased or rented," he said. -edeklerk@nepc.com.na