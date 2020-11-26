Sudan: Macron Pledges Support to Transition Process in Areas of Economy and Peace

Khartoum — The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has pledged to support peace process in Sudan for reaching comprehensive and durable peace.

This came during a phone call between the French President and the Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdouk, who expressed over the phone contact his pleasure over France's voicing commends for what have been achieved in the peace file.

The two sides tackled issue of the Renaissance Dam and affirmed necessity of reaching a just deal considering interests of the three countries- Sudan-Egypt and Ethiopia-.

The Sudanese and French sides also reiterated necessity of giving more concern by the international community to what has running in Ethiopia and the conflict that forced tens of thousands Ethiopians to cross the Sudanese borders.

The French President, for his part, said that his country would take part in evaluation of needs of the Ethiopians refugees specially with entering of the Winter season and spreading of coronavirus pandemic.

President Macron stressed over the phone call support to transition in Sudan and affirmed that France would adopt a conference for attracting foreign investments for Sudan.