Sudan: Macron Pledges Support to Transition Process in Areas of Economy and Peace

24 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has pledged to support peace process in Sudan for reaching comprehensive and durable peace.

This came during a phone call between the French President and the Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdouk, who expressed over the phone contact his pleasure over France's voicing commends for what have been achieved in the peace file.

The two sides tackled issue of the Renaissance Dam and affirmed necessity of reaching a just deal considering interests of the three countries- Sudan-Egypt and Ethiopia-.

The Sudanese and French sides also reiterated necessity of giving more concern by the international community to what has running in Ethiopia and the conflict that forced tens of thousands Ethiopians to cross the Sudanese borders.

The French President, for his part, said that his country would take part in evaluation of needs of the Ethiopians refugees specially with entering of the Winter season and spreading of coronavirus pandemic.

President Macron stressed over the phone call support to transition in Sudan and affirmed that France would adopt a conference for attracting foreign investments for Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.