Western Sahara: Saharawi Republic Participates in Joint AU Health & Health Ministers Meeting

The Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) partakes in the a joint video-conference of North African ministers of health and financial affairs, organized by the African Union Department of Social Affairs.

The Saharawi Republic is represented by Ms. Jira Bulahi, the minister of public health, and Mr. Mohamed Moulud Mohamed Fadel, the minister delegate to the Primer Minister in charge of financial affairs.

Held every two years, the conference considers mobilizing the financial resources to support health sector in Africa and prevent to the spread of epidemics.

The ministers will discuss ways to support the financial resources allocated to the development of the continental strategy on preventing the spread of diseases in Africa, including of which the epidemiological situation resulting from the spread of the new COVID-19.

The Saharawi Republic remains keen to support all the African Union policies and implement the decisions and recommendations made by the decision-making bodies of the Union, despite being in a state of war with Moroccan occupation.