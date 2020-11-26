Western Sahara: Saharawi Republic Participates in Joint AU Health & Health Ministers Meeting

24 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

The Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) partakes in the a joint video-conference of North African ministers of health and financial affairs, organized by the African Union Department of Social Affairs.

The Saharawi Republic is represented by Ms. Jira Bulahi, the minister of public health, and Mr. Mohamed Moulud Mohamed Fadel, the minister delegate to the Primer Minister in charge of financial affairs.

Held every two years, the conference considers mobilizing the financial resources to support health sector in Africa and prevent to the spread of epidemics.

The ministers will discuss ways to support the financial resources allocated to the development of the continental strategy on preventing the spread of diseases in Africa, including of which the epidemiological situation resulting from the spread of the new COVID-19.

The Saharawi Republic remains keen to support all the African Union policies and implement the decisions and recommendations made by the decision-making bodies of the Union, despite being in a state of war with Moroccan occupation.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.