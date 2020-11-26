Africa: CAF 42nd Ordinary General Assembly to Be Held Via Videoconference

Following the recommendation of the Medical Committee, CAF Emergency Committee has decided that next month's session of CAF Ordinary General Assembly will be held via videoconference.

The meeting, initially scheduled for Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), will now be organized on the scheduled date of 11 December 2020 but directed from the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The decision was taken based on an analysis of the figures regarding evolution of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa with the trends heralding the start of a second wave in various parts of the continent.

CAF Emergency Committee aligns with the decision not to lower our guards against the pandemic and to comply with the measures to protect the health of all stakeholders as much as possible.

