Africa: CAF 42nd Ordinary General Assembly to Be Held Via Videoconference

24 November 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following the recommendation of the Medical Committee, CAF Emergency Committee has decided that next month's session of CAF Ordinary General Assembly will be held via videoconference.

The meeting, initially scheduled for Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), will now be organized on the scheduled date of 11 December 2020 but directed from the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The decision was taken based on an analysis of the figures regarding evolution of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa with the trends heralding the start of a second wave in various parts of the continent.

CAF Emergency Committee aligns with the decision not to lower our guards against the pandemic and to comply with the measures to protect the health of all stakeholders as much as possible.

For further information

Alexandre Siewe

CAF | Communication director

alexandre.siewe@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.