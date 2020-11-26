Ethiopia: Ambassador Says Ethio-Oman Economic Ties Growing

Cooperation between Ethiopia and Oman, which began diplomatic relations in 1995, has been widening into spheres of trade and investment, Omani Ambassador to Ethiopia Jassim bin Eid bin Abdullah Al-Saadi said.

The consensus the governments of Ethiopia and Oman have reached to transform relation and their commitment for the implementation and success of this vision is the major reason for the enhancement of economic ties, Ambassador Jassim told The Ethiopian Herald.

Noting the volume of trade exchange and flow of investment between the two countries have not reached at the desired level, the ambassador expressed optimism that there are a lot of opportunities to broaden the horizon of economic partnership.

As to him, the participation of Omani companies engaged in agro-industry, building and construction, mining etc. in Addis Ababa International Fair and other exhibitions and bazars has enabled them to explore Ethiopia's potential market opportunities. The displays have also provided opportunities for Omani firms to forge business to business networking with Ethiopian counterparts.

Ambassador Jassim further highlighted that Omani businesses have founded Ethiopia as a very promising market for their products including foodstuffs, plastic industries, petrochemicals and other exports. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's agricultural commodities including fruits and vegetables are gaining attention in the Omani food market.

In realm of investment, he said that Omani companies that have invested in Ethiopia's priority sectors have played a growing role in supporting the latter's vision of transforming the agrarian economy. The firms have also witnessed that Ethiopia's ability to attract foreign investment is increasing over time.

Omani Embassy in Addis Ababa has helped to foster the flow of investment to Ethiopia whilst it has enhanced the two sides diplomatic and people-to-people relation, the ambassador remarked.

Ethiopia exports live animals and agricultural commodities to Oman, while it imports industrial products from the latter.