Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk and Merkel Review Situatins in the Region and Democratic Transition

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel reviewed in a telephone call, Monday, the situations of the Ethiopian refugees who crossed Sudan's borders fleeing the armed conflict in the Ethiopian Tigray Region.

The Sudanese and German sides expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situations experienced by the newcomers and the expected aggravation of the situation during winter time.

The two sides appealed tio the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards the Ethiopian refugees

Dr. Hamdouk and the German Chancellor also discussed a number of regional issues including the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, where the two sides assured the. necessity for reaching just agreement that maintains the interests of the three countries

The democratic transition in Sudan , was also discussed during the conversation.