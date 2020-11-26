Ethiopia: Threat of Further Escalation in Mekelle, Ethiopia, Puts Children's Lives At Risk

25 November 2020
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

New York — Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

"UNICEF urges parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to spare children from the impact of hostilities in the Tigray region, now in their third week.

"Some 500,000 people live in Mekelle, half of them are children. UNICEF is deeply alarmed that the two parties' threat of a further escalation in the fighting would put their lives and well-being at immediate risk.

"We call upon parties to the conflict to cease the fighting and reach a peaceful settlement. Humanitarian agencies should be allowed urgent, unimpeded and sustained access to all affected areas.

"We are also concerned about the safety of hundreds of humanitarian workers who are still in Mekelle and elsewhere across Tigray. We call upon all parties to the conflict to take all necessary measures to ensure their protection."

Read the original article on Unicef.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Children's Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Unicef

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.