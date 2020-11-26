Liberia: 'Bad Road Doctor' - President George Weah Eulogizes Fallen Minister of Public Works Mobutu Nyepan

Monrovia — The remains of fallen Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyepan was Wednesday laid in state in the rotunda of the Capitol Building.

Mr. Nyepan who died while serving as Public Works Minister also served as Senator of Sinoe County in the 53rd Legislature.

At the state funeral held at the Capitol Building, President George Weah paid tribute to the fallen Works Minister, describing him as the "doctor of the bad road medicine".

President Weah remembered the late Works Minister for his dedication and commitment to serving his country with integrity. "As President of the Liberia, I stand before you with sorrow, grief as I remember him for his friendship over the years that was always characterized by mutual respect. His work ethics was always characterized by commitment, diligent and efficiency."

According to President Weah, Vlah Nyepan as a member of his cabinet since 2018, the Public Works Minister did all he could to justify the confidence reposed in him. "Mobutu did all he could to justify that confidence. It was his responsibility as Minister of Public Works to concretize the vision of my administration which is building roads. He worked tireless to build the roads despite the financial constraints.

"Because of his successful implementation of his mandate I was named by Liberians as the bad road medicine but he was the doctor. He administered that medicine. He was a very important to my cabinet family may his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shines on him."

The minister fell off on September 3 shortly after a meeting with senior administration officials at his office. Minister Nyepan went into coma before doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center managed to stabilize him after which he was flown to neighboring Ghana for further treatment.

Minister Nyepan had been undergoing intense treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana over the past two months.

Ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50% of cases. Of those who survive, about 665 suffer some permanent neurological deficit. Approximately 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital.

Following his stroke, doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center performed multiple procedures and surgery to reduce blood in the minister's brain. After managing to drain the blood to a safe level and stabilize him, President George Manne Weah instructed Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah to make US$150,000 available to fly the minister for further treatment.

A former Senator from Sinoe County, Mr. Nyepan, 54, was appointed by President Weah in February 2018 and confirmed by the Senate on February 15, 2018 as Minister of Public Works.

Mr. Nyepan won his seat in the 2005 general elections, running on the ticket of the Alliance for Peace & Democracy (APD).

During his time in the Senate, Mr. Nyepan served as Co-Chair - Public Works & Rural Development; Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism and was a Member of the Executive; Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs; Maritime; Planning and Economic committees.