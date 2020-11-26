Liberia: BRAC Liberia Celebrates World Children's Day in Margibi County

Kakata — BRAC-Liberia has commemorated this year's International World Children's Day with several vulnerable adolescents' girls under its Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescent (ELA) project in Kakata, Margibi County.

World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is observed on November 20 every year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

The Acting Country Director of BRAC-Liberia, Mr. Adolphus B.W. Doe, addressing participants at the day-long event on November 20, expressed excitement that the kids' display of awareness messages through dramas and songs implies that they are knowledgeable on how to overcome challenges and reduce teenage pregnancy. He spoke on behave of Mr. Idrissa B. Kamara Country Director of BRAC who was out of the country.

Mr. Doe intimated that as the International World Children's Day is being observed universally, BRAC-Liberia thought to join in raising awareness to remind adults to respect and protect the basic and fundamental rights of children.

The Acting BRAC Country Director. stated: "BRAC-Liberia is just doing that through our programs; it is because of your rights that BRAC has the Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescent (ELA) project. We want to give you skills and education so that you understand your responsibility as children in order to grow up to become productive and useful citizens for our country".

He revealed that BRAC-Liberia as an international organization is currently operating six programs for mainly vulnerable women and children in the country, adding that the programs include Education, Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescents, Microfinance, Food Security & Livelihood, Health and Ultra Poor Graduation.

He stressed that what is common among their programs is that they are so much interested in capacity building and their focus is to provide skills with emphasis to women and children empowerment.

For her part, Margibi County Gender Coordinator, Madam Danietta Asilton, serving as guest speaker, admonished the adolescents' girls and boys to take their education serious and avoid getting overwhelm with those negative societal vices that could disrupt their academic pursuit.

"Young girls and boys, I want you to know that Liberia is depending on you and we will not move any further unless you are prepared to move forward", She urged. "Liberia will not develop and advanced unless you are prepared to advance and advancement is not just to go to school, but is about learning other skills and other basic information that would help to make your live better".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She at the same time implored the participants of Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescent (ELA) project to make the utmost use of the skills being provided them in order to help with the transformation process of their society.

Continuing, Madam Asilton said: "Liberia needs people that are prepared not the unprepared people; people that will help to move this nation forward. Adolescents make use of this opportunity being provide you by BRAC because you never know where life will take you".

She, however, praised BRAC-Liberia for initiating the ELA project and other future initiatives that would be helpful to vulnerable women and children of Liberia.

BRAC-Liberia as part of its World Children's Day celebrations distributed toys to participants of its Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescent (ELA) project in Margibi County.