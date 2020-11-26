Liberia: Government of Liberia, With Support From Qatar Charity Foundation Breaks Ground for Construction of Islamic School

Paynesville — The Government of Liberia with support from the State of Qatar, through the Qatar Charity Foundation, in partnership with the Islamic Community has broken ground for the reconstruction of the United Garwah Islamic Center and Mosque in Paynesville.

The United Garwah Islamic School about a year ago was gutted by fire, leaving twenty eight students, including their teacher dead.

Performing the ground breaking on behalf of President George Weah recently, the Religious Advisor on Islamic Affairs to the President, Usman Jalloh, thanked the Qatar Foundation for providing the funding for the project.

Mr. Jalloh said the project is in fulfillment of the President's promise to rebuild the school in the wake of the tragic incident.

Speaking further, he thanked the Muslim community for maintaining peaceful coexistence. He revealed that an Islamic Scholar from the United States and some Islamic leaders will honor President Weah on November 29, 2020 for his exemplary leadership that is impacting the lives of all Liberians since his ascendancy to the presidency, and rallied the Muslim community to join the ceremony.

In remarks, the Chief Imam of the 17th Street Mosque in Monrovia, Sheik Mustapha Balde hailed the President for initiating the negotiations that led to the funding of the project.

Imam Balde said the ground breaking is in fulfillment of President Weah's promised in ensuring the reconstruction of the edifice in memory of the deceased children and their teacher.

He told the gathering that the only survival of the fire incident, who was an Imam, coincidentally died in an accident on the day of signing the agreement for the funding with Qatar Charity Foundation.

For his part, the General Manager of Ndalao Construction International Incorporated, Alhaji Sheriff placed the value of the project at US$127,000. Sheriff said the project is hundred percent funded by the Qatar Charity Foundation and is expected to be completed at the end of May 2021.

Representing the Muslim Community, Mory Suomanro and Sheik Dakowah commended the Governments of Liberia and Qatar for ensuring the reconstruction of a memorial of the children who were seeking knowledge at the center.

Speaking further, the Islamic leaders urged all Muslims to remain supportive of the peace and tranquility of the nation during and after the electoral period.

In September 2019, 28 children along with their teacher died in a tragic fire disaster at the Islamic School. The students were sleeping when the building was set ablaze due to electrical problem.