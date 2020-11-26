Africa: Ultimus Holdings Restates Commitment to Harnessing Economic Opportunities in Africa

"We are quite optimistic about African economies given the abundance of available opportunities."

Ultimus Holdings, a pan-African investment company looking to expand its investment portfolios across Real Estate & Construction, Services, Healthcare, Consumer & Industrial Goods, Financial services & ICT has restated its commitment to ensuring sustainable development in Africa, by investing heavily in different countries within the continent.

This was part of the submission made by the President/CEO of Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii during a media parley by the company held in Lagos on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Speaking at the parley, Dr. Odii explained that the company is quite confident that Africa holds great potential for economic growth and as such would continue to play a leading role in harnessing the opportunities that could make the continent an economic superpower.

"We are quite optimistic about African economies given the abundance of available opportunities. As a business, we would continue to explore different areas in the rapidly evolving growing economies, not only to make a statement as a brand, but to contribute to further expansion. Moving forward, we would be making massive investments in sub-Saharan Africa that are targeted at addressing the peculiar needs of the African market", he added.

He further noted that the company is strategically seeking opportunities for new businesses in strategic sectors, which would guarantee huge returns on investment while also acquiring businesses that visibly deliver solid value for its esteemed customers.

"Currently, Africa remains a strategic market for our business. We cannot afford to relax because we are aware of the impact significant investments would have on business growth and socio-economic development in Africa as a whole. We believe investment in critical sectors of the economy would not only create jobs for the youths but also help to improve the economic prosperity of the continent as a whole," Dr. Odii said.

He called on the government in different economies within the continent to continue to support its expansion plan by creating the enabling environment for business to thrive.

Also speaking at the media parley; Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, Mr. David Ewemie equally stated he is confident of the company's prospects in Africa particularly, based on the legacy of growth and a strong brand built over the years. According to him, the company, which is fast becoming a household name in Africa, currently boasts four subsidiaries in its portfolio and these include - The Classroom, Parla Di Lusso, Ultimus Construction and Viarmor.

The Classroom is the retail trading subsidiary of the company that caters to a mix of ambiance fitting solutions which bring interior and exterior spaces to life. In Ewemie's words, "At the Classroom our brand promise is an appealing natural balance of luxury lifestyle products within your reach"

Read Also

No Content Available

Parla Di Lusso is one of the many luxurious properties to be developed by Ultimus Holdings and built by Ultimus Construction. With a breathtaking waterfront view, Parla Di Lusso is a premium property development offering a haven of contemporarily styled and expertly designed residences with superlative luxury amenities set to redefine the art of Luxury one detail at a time.

"Viarmor Healthcare is a fully integrated medical support company that offers a wide range of medical technologies. Our strategic partnership with renowned global brands gives us an innovative edge in our quest to making lives better by providing innovative medical equipment and efficient healthcare services for everyone. Some of our devices - include: Air purifiers & Emergency mobile ventilators." Ewemie said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Colette Amaeshi, the Marketing and Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings was also present at the media parley. In her words, "our people-centric philosophy buttresses our commitment to be a great place to work for employees as we consistently adhere to global workplace practices and standards. Our core values are strategically set to serve as the major tools for us to achieve this".

Amaeshi reiterated the core values of Ultimus Holdings as; Professionalism, Leadership, People-centricity, Transparency & Fun.

More information about Ultimus Holdings can be found on the organization's website.