Nigeria: I'm Proud of You, Buhari Tells Chief of Staff, Gambari

26 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari last night said he is proud of his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, describing him as "a remarkable public servant who has put his vast experience and knowledge to the service of the world."

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on the occasion of Gambari's 76th birthday anniversary, Buhari said "I am proud of his accomplishments as a senior diplomat."

Extolling his Chief of Staff, President Buhari said: "It's impossible to interact with Gambari without being impressed by his erudition and colossal experience in his chosen career.

"Having worked with Prof. Gambari during my time as a military Head of State, I am proud to testify that he is one of the most brilliant, dedicated, patient and humble public officials I have ever met."

"Gambari's passion for service and patriotism is enviable and worthy of emulation by Nigerians who are seeking to excel in their chosen careers."

"Let me also put it on record that Gambari is not your typical textbook idealist. He is down to earth in his approach to issues and he is a team player, which are necessary ingredients for anyone seeking to succeed," the President added.

"As you clock 76 on earth, may Allah grant you better health and longer life in order to serve Nigeria and humanity ever more. Your life is worth celebrating because you passionately love your country. I am proud of you and your accomplishments; don't rest on your oars."

