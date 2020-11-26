Liberia: Pathologists Call in-Depth Investigations - Into Deaths of Auditors

The two Liberian pathologists Dr. Benedict K. Kolee and Dr. Zoeborn B. Karteh hired by National Government to examine and establish cause of deaths of the four Auditors of the Liberia Revenue Authority, and the Internal Audit Agency respectively acknowledged foul play in the deaths of the four state-men and woman.

The pathologists report mentioned that Gifty Asmah Lama, Albert Peters, George Fabhboto and Emmanuel Nyenswa deaths were 'unnatural and accidental' which implied that someone might have masterminded their deaths as such; the pathologists recommended that a full scale probe be conducted by the police to uncover circumstances leading to their deaths.

Gifty Asmah Lama and Albert Peters remains were discovered in a vehicle early October 2, 2020, while George Fabhboto was taken from an accident scene on October 4, 2020 all of which from LRA and Emmanuel Nyenswa, Director General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) was also found dead at his 72ndresidence early October 10, 2020

"In our professional and expert opinion, the manner of death is unnatural. further classification of this unnatural death as an accidental, homicidal, or suicidal will require further police detective investigations," pathologists said in a report.

Releasing the Autopsy reports of the four fallen employees of Government, Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean said as part of the autopsy findings and recommendations, government through the Liberia National Police has begun an investigation to establish whether these individual deaths were 'unnatural, accidental or suicidal' as indicated by the Pathologists.

Minister Dean further disclosed that on Friday, October 2, 2020, two individuals termed as 'petty thieves' entered Peter's vehicle and made away with one laptop, four telephones, a pair of trousers containing US$30.00 and some personal belongings something they confirmed.

According to him, the alleged thieves admitted encountering the unresponsive bodies of Peters and Lama in the vehicle, but concluded the individuals were 'intoxicated.'

The Ministry of Justice ordered that the past-mortem examination (autopsy) be conducted on the remains according to volume 1, title 2, Chapter 7 of the criminal procedure law of Liberia after he said after the coroner of Montserrado County declared the Auditors death as suspicious.

Justice Minister Dean further noted that computer tomography (CT scan) shows mild purification of the brain and mild autolysis of the soft tissue adding that there is fracture or dislocation, on metallic density or foreign body.

He also mentioned that carbon monoxide poisoning exacerbated by gasoline hydrocarbon fumes, fumes from defective car exhaust system or defect in the floor of the car.

On the autopsy findings of IAA boss, Dean noted that the findings showed massive injuries to the head, chest and abdomen and no metallic density foreign body found.

The Justice Minister noted that Mr. Nyeswa cause of death is massive hemorrhage, multiple bony and soft tissue injuries and blunt injuries consistent with fall from height.

"The cause of the death is right frontal cerebral contusion and disruption of the brain, or hemorrhages; right frontal complex depressed commuted fracture; vehicle in head on collision and side impact with house; and road traffic accident," Dean said.

Accordingly; he said autopsy was observed by family representatives, the media, state security and Civil Society organizations among others.