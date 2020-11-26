Liberia: India Donates Medical Supplies to the Government of Liberia - As Minister Kemayah Pushes for the Commencement of the Mahatma Gandhi Conference Center

The Government of the Republic of India has made a donation of 441 cartons of medical supplies to the Government of Liberia to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Government, through its Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Y.K. Sailas Thangal, made the donation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the C. Cecil Dennis, Jr. Auditorium.

Ambassador Thangal, in his presentation, expressed great pleasure and honor in handing over the lifesaving drugs from India as a token to the Republic of Liberia. The Ambassador stressed that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanya Jaishankar, took the bold step to happily open up India pharmaceutical industry to the world when the pandemic hit hard and many countries restricted their exports. India has supplied medicines to combat covid-19 to over 150 countries including Liberia.

The Indian Ambassador emphasized that the medical supplies given is part of the medicines which have already been handed over to the Liberian Government earlier this year, bringing the donation to 641 cartons of medical supplies.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., welcomed the Indian Ambassador to Liberia and commended him on his trip, in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19. Minister Kemayah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended profound thanks and appreciation to the Government and people of India for the donation of the lifesaving drugs.

"This donation is in time as indicated by the Health Minister. This donation comes at a time when the second wave of the covid-19 is sweeping across the world with Liberia being of no exception. It is a reality that as countries including Liberia, battle covid-19, there is a challenge in addressing other illnesses, so these drugs will go a long way in helping the Ministry of Health that is charge with the primary responsibility of our health needs", said Minister Kemayah.

Minister Kemayah expressed happiness in receiving the drugs and assured the Government of India that the donation will be used for the intended purpose.

The Foreign Minister stated that Liberia and India have come a long way spanning decades and it is no surprise that India is making this donation. He reiterated that during their earlier bilateral discussion, Ambassador Thangal provided him update on efforts been made to the supply of CT Scan for JFK Medical Center, and that significant progress has been made to the point of order been placed.

Foreign Minister Kemayah assured the Government of India that under his administration as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he will leave no stone unturned in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Liberia.

"As we receive these drugs today, the Government of Liberia is positive that your government will exert all efforts to bring into reality the Mahatma Gandhi Conference Center or "Bali Island" as we formally call it; as well as, the road project which is intertwined with the Bali Island. I am very much pleased with our level of discussion in that direction and look forward to a successful next step in terms of progress", Minister Kemayah stressed.

Minister Kemayah also thanked the Government and people of India for the partnership in relation to the 14th Military hospital. "Today that hospital is the place, I can refer to as a place of life, where those who are affected by covid-19 are taken and come from there with hope been restored", the Foreign Minister added.

Speaking earlier at the donation ceremony, the Director General of GSA and Chair on Liberia Incident Management System on Covid-19, Madam Mary Broh expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of India for the immense contributions to the development of Liberia through the Indian Consulate in Liberia. Madam Broh referenced the contribution of the Indian Honorary Counsel to Liberia, Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva commonly known as Jetty, during the peak of the Covid-19 when he fed hundreds of Liberians. She also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its hard work in coordinating with international partners for support to Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina S. Jallah, said the donation come in handy during the second wave of the Covid-19. Dr. Jallah noted that Liberia's weekly curve has been increasing from October, and every week Liberia has seen higher figures which she attributed to outgoing travelers.

"Today, Liberia cases stand at 1507 with an additional death last night bringing Liberia to 83 deaths total from Covid-19. These medications will be used wisely", added the Minister of Health.

Dr. Jallah mentioned that the Ministry of Health has embarked on a home based health and routine care. She further committed that the Ministry of Health will make sure that almost every Liberian feel the impact of the Indian medical donations; while thanking the Government and people of India for the goodwill.