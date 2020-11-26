Liberia: Ahead of December SSE, By-Elections

Liberians are now counting days to the Special Senatorial and By-elections slated for December 8, 2020 as institutions have started campaigning with peace messages.

At an open space theater performance with politicians, political parties' members, disadvantaged Youth, United Brotherhood [Zogoes] Association, WIPNET Program Coordinator, Delphine Morris told the gathering about the importance of holding violence free and transparent elections.

"It is important for all citizens to maintain and sustain the peace," madam Morris said.

The WIPNET Program Coordinator at the same time urged political parties and Liberians in general not to use young people mainly disadvantaged youth [Zogoes] to disrupt and cause confusion for the December 8, 2020 elections.

Morris said, they used traditional communicators to preach non-violence messages through cultural performances with adolescents.

The event took place at two separate occasions on November 20 and 21, 2020. In Logan Town, the event brought together over 300 participants and out of the 300 participants, 30 stakeholders were invited as special guests; while in Doe Community, they had 150 persons including people from the culture and religion backgrounds.

One of the key focuses of the open space theater Madam Morris said is to speak to the mind of young people to disengage from violence.

Another area they focused on was ensuring that every Liberian see the upcoming elections as their own by reporting violence in Liberia during and after elections.

According to her, usage of traditional communication during their open air program was important on grounds that even those who weren't invited upon seeing culture performances stop to hear and see what was happening.

"We are very happy that our messages of peace and violence free elections are reaching out to many young people in Liberia," Madam Morris intoned.She and other executives of WIPNET are of the hope that Liberia will sail through peacefully with the upcoming elections which is expected in few days