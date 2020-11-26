Kenya: You've Done Nothing for the Industry, Eric Omondi Tells Moral Cop Ezekiel Mutua

Comedian Eric Omondi has hit back at Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua, who had reprimanded him over unrated content that he shared on social media.

Omondi told off Mutua over his harsh criticism of his content accusing him of allegedly using his name to seek publicity without telling him of his exact offense.

"Dr Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. Stop using my name for these cheap publicity stunts. I have never understood exactly what you do for a living. You have not helped the Entertainment Industry in any way," Omondi said.

While sharing the video clip in which the KFCB CEO reprimanded him, he challenged him to use funds he used to fly to Mombasa to bash the comedian to expand the entertainment industry.

"Hiyo pesa ungenipatia niongeze nazo Cameras Kwa Studio zangu so that we shoot more videos for young talented Kenyans. Please Visit Eric Omondi Studios and see what we are about to do to help young and upcoming talents. Don't ever address me or use my name again. You don't know my story!!! You dont understand my process!!!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eric Omondi (@ericomondi)

Dr Mutua had criticised Omondi for allegedly sharing adult content on his platforms while launching a national campaign to sensitise the public about dangers of premature exposure of children to adult experiences.

During the Wednesday launch in Mombasa, in which he singled out Omondi, Mutua said the campaign will also address the need for societal responsibility in safeguarding the welfare of children.

"People like Eric Omondi... . You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don't you respect yourself?" Mutua posed.

Read: Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua goes after comedian Eric Omondi again - VIDEO

The "moral police" had urged Omondi to put a disclaimer on his videos to warn his followers and fans that what they are about to watch is for adults only.

Dr Mutua noted that protecting children against exposure to premature adult experiences was a collective responsibility for all Kenyans.