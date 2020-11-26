South African Reserve Bank On Amendment to Domestic Market Operations

25 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) continuously reviews the appropriateness and effectiveness of its open market operations (OMOs) and makes amendments where necessary.

The SARB introduced a number of amendments to its money market liquidity management strategy in March 2020, including the introduction of Long-term Repurchase Operations (LTRO).

The three-month LTRO have been offered at a rate of repo plus 30 basis points, in varying amounts.

As liquidity conditions have normalised, the SARB has decided to remove the LTRO until further notice. Accordingly, as from Wednesday, 9 December 2020, the SARB will no longer conduct LTRO.

The Supplementary Repurchase operations offered at 13:00 on a daily basis, except for Wednesdays, will continue.

The SARB will continuously assess the effectiveness of its operations, and will make amendments to its operations if deemed necessary.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.