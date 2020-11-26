Kenya: Angolan Tactician Neto Wary of Kenya Morans

Kigali — Africa's basketball big boys Angola have said that they will not leave anything to chance when they play Kenya on Thursday in the second match of the Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers here at the indoor Kigali Arena.

Jose Neto, the Angolan head coach, predicted a tough game coming in the wake of difficulties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in cancellation of sports competitions. Nato said judging by the Morans' recent performance it won't be an easy game.

"I have been watching Kenya play of late and my honest observation is that the game is growing in that country. We must, therefore, approach the game with sobriety to be able to tame them," Neto said at the La Palisse Hotel where all the teams are staying in a bubble.

Nevertheless, Neto who travelled with only local-based players, believes Anglola can beat Kenya.

The former African champions were due to play Mozambique in the last match of the day Wednesday, while Morans had a date with Senegal.

Kenya's head coach Cliff Owuor said he will give the game the best approach, adding that the arrival of captain Griffin Ligare is a big boost.

"I will miss the services of Bush Wamukota and Preston Bungei who are not available, but we are a united front. The team has vowed to give Angola a run for their money," Owuor said.

FIXTURES

Thursday

Kenya v Angola

Nigeria v Sudan Sudan

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mozambique v Senegal

Mali v Rwanda

Friday

Kenya v Mozambique

Tunisia v Madagascar

Senegal v Angola

CAR v DRC Congo

Saturday

DR Congo v Tunisia

Madagascar v CAR

S. Sudan v Mali

Rwanda v Nigeria

Sunday

Rwanda v S. Sudan

Nigeria v Mali

Tunis v CAR

Madagascar v DR Congo