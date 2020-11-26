Kenya: Tension as Herder Killed in Fresh Attack on Isiolo-Wajir Border

26 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Tension is high in Urura village in Merti, along the Isiolo-Wajir border, following the killing of a herdsman in a fresh attack in a row pitting two communities residing in the area.

The herder from the Wajir side was shot dead near a watering point on Tuesday evening. The attack was prompted by a dispute over the control of the water.

Merti Deputy County Commissioner Salim Bagana said police officers had been deployed to beef up security in the area and that investigations into the matter had been launched.

"We have sent officers to the area to beef up security to prevent a recurrence of the ugly incident," Mr Bagana told the Nation by phone.

The administrator appealed to residents from the two communities to coexist peacefully and refrain from staging retaliatory attacks. He urged them to seek amicable solutions to any problem they could be facing.

"The motive of the attack is not known but it happened near a watering point," he noted.

Clash over grazing field

The attack comes barely a month after two people from Bassa village in Isiolo were shot and injured by suspected bandits from Wajir County following clashes over a grazing field.

Mr Bagana challenged elders to take a leading role in preaching and fostering peace among the pastoral communities.

He said elders from both sides will meet in a bid to ensure a cordial relationship between the two communities.

"They (elders) should use their power to convince youths to refrain from involvement in crime and to educate communities on the need to allow police to secure them and their properties," the administrator said.

