Nigeria: Defections - Dying PDP Pushing Nigeria Into One-Party State - APC

Abuja — The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has lamented the growing shrinking of Nigeria's multi-party democracy, saying the inability of the country's main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to effectively manage its internal affairs has continued to force out progressive-minded fellows from the former ruling party.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena on Thursday, added that since it does not subscribe to a one-party state, the time has come for the nation's collection of opposition parties to step into the shoes of the dying PDP.

It accused the PDP and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of seeking a return to power in order to sell off Nigeria's remaining national assets, adding that Atiku has been warming up to purchase the PDP Presidential ticket.

"The PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar who has begun early 2023 campaign on the PDP's presidential candidature he is poised to purchase, are engrossed with their Dubai meetings to plot their hallucinatory return to ensure their bid to sell off the remainder of our national assets. Nigerians are wiser", APC said in the statement.

Mass defections

APC also advanced reasons as to why many influential members of the PDP have continued to abandon the former ruling party, alleging that the PDP has become incapable of running its secretariat, even as its leadership does not inspire confidence among members.

"It is not surprising that progressive-minded members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP have been defecting en masse from the opposition party to the All Progressives Congress APC in recent times.

"For a party unable to run its Secretariat, pay staff salaries and its leadership grappling with a crisis of confidence, it will be unfair to expect its progressive-minded members to remain in the PDP which has failed woefully as the supposed 'main' opposition party in Nigeria", APC stated.

'One-party state'

"It is disheartening that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a largely one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, the APC does not subscribe to this.

"We, therefore, challenge other opposition political parties to take the place of the PDP because even as the governing party, we recognize the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition which the PDP has woefully failed to do", APC stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ruling party had recently welcomed Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi and Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo into its fold.

This is in addition to the earlier return of many prominent party members and leaders including, a former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Dr Alex Otti and others.

"As a party, the APC welcomes new and returning entrants who have come to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration to improve the lives of Nigerians and overall better our dear country.

"The party ranks greatly appreciate the important work the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the Chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Buni is doing to reposition the party by accomodating all interests and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice and inclusion and internal democracy in our great party.

"The Governor Buni-led CECPC is working assiduously and has achieved great success in ensuring that the Party is repositioned, united, and conducts the planned membership registration, update and revalidation exercise to produce a clean, credible and authentic national membership register ahead of the planned National Convention", the ruling party added.

Vanguard News Nigeria