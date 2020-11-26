Ethiopia Capable of Handling Its Internal Affairs

A group of people who have fled ongoing clashes in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region wait at a transit centre to cross into Sudan.

Adherence to the principles of nonintervention on internal affairs is one of the cardinal principles of the United Nations in determining the sovereignty of states.

As Ethiopia is committed to be abided by the international principles of nonintervention on internal affairs of countries, the international bodies have to keep on giving due respect for Ethiopia to handle matters at home based on universal norms, laws, and conventions.

Ethiopia is a country with long and proud history being one of the early members of League of Nations and a founding member of the United Nation. It is also one of the architects of the Organization of African Unity.

It has been due to these facts that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed firm stance to all concerned entities to pursue and conclude the ongoing law enforcement operation in line with the country's law and without compromising the international obligations which it has already adopted.

Every sovereign nation is entrusted with safeguarding the peace and tranquility of that nation. And Ethiopia is no exception in this regard. The reformist administration has rolled up its sleeves since the inception of the reform to lay the foundations of democracy and prosperity and has brought about various achievements. However, the successes secured in various fronts have not come without challenges.

Counter reformist entities that are reinforced by the TPLF junta have been setting barricades along the way. But the government has demonstrated great patience hoping that these elements would come to their senses, also to keep the democratic space wide. But the destructive elements have rather widen their networks and have gone as far as working to disunite the country. Their deadly plots claimed many innocent lives, and destroyed public and private property. When the redline gets crossed, the people demanded the government to ensure the rule of law--the minimum task that a government should discharge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rule of law enforcement activities has become top on the agenda of the reformist administration. And the ongoing operation is not an exception. But if there is any unique aspect about it, then it is due to the fact that the government is dismantling the nucleus of the destructive elements, period.

Thus, the international community need continue backing the interest of the people of Ethiopia understanding that, as a sovereign state, it is capable of handling its internal affairs.

It is clear before the international community that in what the Junta described "Lightening preemptive attack," on November 4/2020, it has committed serious offense targeting and claiming the lives of members of the country's National Defense Forces Northern Command stated in Tigray State. Eventually, the federal government has been dragged into the rule of law enforcing operation.

Such atrocity perpetrated by the junta aiming at securing its lost tight grip on power unconstitutional means was not limited its scope on attacking the defense, it also claimed the lives of innocent civilians who have been brutally massacred in the town of Mai Kadra.

Hence trying to intervene on the internal affairs of Ethiopia where organized crimes reach this vigor is considered as giving an asylum and legal ground for criminals who even publicly admit their crimes.