South Africa: 30 Best Wines in the World As Judged At the International Wine Challenge 2020

London — The International Wine Challenge, the world's most influential and rigorously judged wine competition, has announced its 30 best wines from around the world.

Winners from fourteen countries were named the top wines having proven themselves to be the absolute finest in their categories following an intensive blind-tasting. Six of these outstanding wines have been named Champion winners by the International Wine Challenge Co-Chairs, a group of six of the very best wine tasters in the world.

A Chardonnay from Australia, Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, has beaten wines from over 50 countries to be awarded the Champion White Trophy in this year's competition. Australia was one of the highest performing countries, with four wines included in the 30 best list.

For the first time in the history of the International Wine Challenge, a Georgian producer, Tbilvino, was awarded the 2020 Champion Red Wine for its wine made from the indigenous grape variety Saperavi.

New Zealand has also cemented its reputation as a world-class red wine producing country with a Pinot Noir and a Syrah making it into the list. Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018 from Central Otago was awarded both the New Zealand Red Trophy and Sustainable Trophy, whilst Church Road 1 Syrah 2017 beat Syrah from all over the world to be named International Syrah Trophy winner. Church Road made the best 30 list twice with Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay from Hawke's Bay taking home the New Zealand White Trophy.

South Africa's entries in the best 30 highlights the diversity of white wines currently being produced in the country with the Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines scooping the South African White Trophy. Groot Constantia Wine Estate's Sauvignon Blanc 2019 won the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, the first time in ten years that the award hasn't been won by either the Loire or New Zealand.

Co-chair Helen McGinn commented: 'What sets the International Wine Challenge apart from any other global wine competition is the overtly democratic way in which the wines are judged. We pride ourselves in having expert judges from all areas of the industry who taste the wines, giving each wine the very best chance to be judged as fairly as possible.'

30 Best Wines in the World as judged by the International Wine Challenge 2020:

Portugal

Justino's Madeira Terrantez 1978, Justino's Madeira

Champion of Champions

Australia

Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, Tolpuddle Vineyard

Champion White

France

Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008, Champagne Taittinger

Champion Sparkling

Georgia

Saperavi 2018, Tbilvino

Champion Red

Hungary

Royal Tokaji 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2016, Royal Tokaji Borászati

Champion Sweet

Portugal

Bulas Vintage Port 2017, Bulas Family Estates

Champion Fortified

Argentina

Apelación de Origen Paraje Altamira 2018, Terrazas de los Andes

Argentinian Red Trophy

Australia

Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, St Hugo

Australian Red Trophy

Australia

Morris Old Rare Liqueur Premium Topaque, Morris Wines

Australian Fortified Trophy

Australia

Lake Cooper Well Rhapsody Shiraz 2019, Lake Cooper Estate

Australian Shiraz Trophy

Austria

Ried Gottschelle 1ÖTW Erste Lage Kremstal Reserve Grüner Veltliner 2018, Petra Unger

Austrian White Trophy

Austria

Riesling Ried Zöbinger Heiligenstein 1ötw Kamptal 2019, Weingut Birgit Eichinger

International Riesling Trophy

China

Syrah 2017, Ningxia Helanshan Manor Wine China

Chinese Red Trophy

England

Classic Cuvée 2010, Nyetimber

English Sparkling Trophy

France

Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2017, Edouard Delaunay

French Red Trophy, International Pinot Noir Trophy

France

Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2017, La Chablisienne

French White Trophy

Germany

Kirchenstück Hochheim Riesling Trocken GG 2019, Domdechant Werner´sches Weingut

German White Trophy

Italy

Balciana 2017, Sartarelli

Italian White Trophy

Italy

Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva Colmano 2000, Azienda Agricola Colmano di Piero Masi

Italian Sweet Trophy

Italy

Carminium 2016, Inama Azienda Agricola

Italian Red Trophy

New Zealand

Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018, Coal Pit Wine

New Zealand Red Trophy, Sustainable Trophy

New Zealand

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Church Road

New Zealand White Trophy

New Zealand

Church Road 1 Syrah 2017, Church Road

International Syrah Trophy

Portugal

Fonte do Ouro Encruzado 2019, Sociedade Agrícola Boas Quintas

Portuguese White Trophy

Portugal

Tyto Alba 2016, Companhia das Lezírias

Portuguese Red Trophy

South Africa

Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018, Boschendal Wines

South African White Trophy

South Africa

Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Groot Constantia Wine Estate

International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy

Spain

Legaris Moradillo de Roa 2016, Raventós Codorníu

Spanish Red Trophy

Spain

Granbazan Limousin 2017, Agro de Bazán

Spanish White Trophy

Spain

Lustau Oloroso V.O.R.S 30 Years, Emilio Lustau

Sherry Trophy

The full list of award winners in the 2020 International Wine Challenge released on 26th November can be seen here.

