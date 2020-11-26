South Africa: No Confidence Motion Against Ramaphosa - an Opportunity for Critics to Let Rip

analysis

The motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa is dead in the water. But what will be of interest is who comes out in support of the African Transformation Movement's proposal when it is debated in the House next week.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has two MPs in the House, and even if all other opposition parties were to support it, still falls short of the required majority to approve the no confidence motion. That's because the governing ANC with 230 of the 400 seats carries the numbers

But the no confidence motion debate allows President Cyril Ramaphosa's critics the opportunity to showboat.

Crucially, the no confidence motion also deals with CR17 ANC presidential campaign funding, and the fudged disclosure of this in Parliament.

"The President's failure to disclose to Parliament, R500,000.00 Bosasa or the late Mr Gavin Watson's donation where he benefited personally as a presidential candidate of his party," is how ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula put it in a statement on 6 February 2020 issued after it submitted its no confidence motion.

Over 1,665 words, the ATM leader also sets out grounds for Ramaphosa's failure to lead, from economic devastation, unemployment, poverty and...