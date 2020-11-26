South Africa: Reply to Patricia De Lille - Good Party Makes the ANC's Wrecking of South Africa Easier

opinion

Instead of standing up to the ANC and helping to beat it, Patricia de Lille has thrown her lot in with the party. Again.

Patricia de Lille's belittling lecture ("Let the good times roll", Daily Maverick, 22 November) to Western Cape voters for voting for the Democratic Alliance to "keep out" the ANC is entirely consistent with her history, and gives a clue to how her party will act in future.

Why wouldn't voters want to keep the ANC from winning in the Western Cape? Unlike De Lille, Western Cape voters see the ANC for what it is: irredeemably corrupt, with a record of destroying every public service or major state entity it controls. In contrast, voters' choice of the DA has yielded unmistakably better and cleaner government, with better healthcare and education, and wider opportunities for all.

Last Friday, Parliament debated (and passed) major budget cuts to various basic and essential services in order to fund a R10.5-billion bailout of South African Airways (SAA).

These deep cuts included slashing budgets for the building of...