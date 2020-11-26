Nigeria: Maize, Soya Meal Export Will Destroy Poultry Farming, Warns Fipan

Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria, (FIPAN), has warned that the continued exportation of maize and soya bean is endangering livestock farming in the country, stressing that if the trend is not checked many more poultry farms would close down.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cornerstone Feeds conference hall yesterday, the President of FIPAN, Mr. Raymond Obiajulu said maize and soya bean contributes to about 95 per cent of livestock feed, stressing that the country does not grow enough maize and soya not to talk of having to export them.

Obiajulu said: "as a way of generating forex, soya bean and maize are being exported when we don't have enough of them and has led to the closure of numerous poultry farms with many more on the verge of shutting down except something drastic is done by the government."

Continuing, the FIPAN President said: "There is no rational for exporting soya bean and maize when we don't even have enough. Government should therefore stop their exportation and expand grain reserve."

He also advised government to meet with farmers at the market level.

He said the country needs 15 million metric tonnes of maize to be self-sufficient but is currently producing only 10 million metric tons.

FIPAN therefore warned that if the situation is not checked, it would be explosive and unimaginable, so much so that a crate of egg may be selling for as much as five thousand naira.

FIPAN indeed said the school feeding programme will collapse under the current trend.

The national President said FIPAN had written officially to the government and various arms of government alerting them of these dangers without response.

"We called this world press to alert the nation and appropriate organs that our industry ship is sinking and may sink in few days to come, if nothing is done to mitigate against total destruction of multi trillion Investments, labour (employment), various linked businesses to livestock value chain like banks and loans, infrastructure rented and owned, School Students feeding programme.

"The multiplier effect of these on our economy could be greater than the recession we are in now, as it will involve food, life and finance," he warned.