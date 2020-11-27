Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop Three Places in Latest FIFA Rankings

Pixabay
Nigeria flag and ball.
27 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Three-time African champions, Super Eagles have dropped three places from 29th to 32nd in the latest FIFA rankings released yesterday by the world football governing body.

The Super Eagles who had poor outings against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the ongoing 2022 AFCON qualifiers also dropped in the continental ranking as they are now fourth behind Tunisia who are second and Algeria who have moved to third.

Before the latest rankings, the Super Eagles were the third ranked team in Africa having been ranked 29th in the world.

However, Super Eagles closest group rivals in the 2022 AFCON qualifying series, Benin Republic moved up to 83rd from 84th in the September rankings and equally moved up to 17th from 18th in Africa.

Nigeria's other group opponent Lesotho also moved from 139 to 137 in the world. However, they remain 39th in Africa.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone suffered the same fate with the Super Eagles after they dropped to 120th place from 119th in the world just as they slipped from 30th to 31 in Africa.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Tigray Capital Shelled, Falls to Ethiopian Army - Reports
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Ethiopian PM Says Govt Forces Control Mekelle
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.