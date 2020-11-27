Sudan in Mourning After Former PM Sadiq Al-Mahdi Dies of Coronavirus

RomanDeckert/Wikimedia Commons
Former Prime Minister of Sudan and leader of the Umma party, Sadiq Al Mahdi, in June 2015 at the annual Sudan & South Sudan Conference in Hermannsburg, Germany.
26 November 2020
Radio France Internationale

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has died at the age of 84, three weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

Al-Mahdi's family said he passed away on Thursday in hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Sudanese media reports said his health deteriorated after suffering severe pneumonia complications brought on by the virus.

Sudan's transitional military-civilian government declared three days of national mourning, while political figures and diplomats around the world posted messages of condolence on Twitter.

The U.S. Embassy offers its deepest condolences to the people of Sudan and to the family and friends of former Prime Minister and Chairman of Sudanese Umma Party, Sadiq al-Mahdi. pic.twitter.com/fiBRDXcLsV - US Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) November 26, 2020

The country's last democratically elected prime minister, al-Mahdi was ousted in the 1989 coup that brought former long-time president Omar al-Bashir to power.

He was an outspoken opponent of Sudan's recent warming of ties with Israel, arguing the move would lead to war.

Al-Mahdi's National Umma Party said in its statement that he would be buried on Friday in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, in Khartoum state.

