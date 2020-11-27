Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 Qualifiers - Shyaka Tips Rwanda to Top Group D

Rwanda national men basketball team captain, Olivier Shyaka has said teamwork and confidence will play a pivotal role if they are to top Group D in the ongoing Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers in Kigali.

Rwanda is in Group D alongside Mali, Nigeria and South Sudan and take on Mali on Thursday, 26 November.

"We have been preparing for the tournament for two weeks, we have new players in our team but we are already familiar with Adonis Jovon Filer and Axel Mpoyo and we will work together as a team to dominate the group," Shyaka said.

He added "We are at home; so we don't have to fear any of these teams. Our players have to be ready to face anyone. This is a big competition but we have to be ready."

"Every team in this group is strong, especially Nigeria with players playing in the NBA but we are not afraid of them because we are well prepared." He noted

Final Squad of Rwanda national basketball team:

Olivier Shyaka, Steven Hagumintwari, Kenneth Gasana, Adonis Jovon Filer, Kami Kabange, Elia Kaje, Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Pascal Niyonkuru, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Sedar Sagamba, Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi and Axel Mpoyo.

Thursday

Group B

Kenya Vs Angola 2pm

Mozambique Vs Senegal 5pm

Group D

Nigeria Vs South Sudan 11am

Rwanda Vs Mali 8pm