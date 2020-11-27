Zambia: Milestone as Tanzania-Zambia Electricity Project Team Gets Down to Work

Tanzania-Zambia Electricity Transmission Initiative that seeks to enable the two neighbouring power pools, the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) and the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), to link up for improved inter-regional trade has begun its groundwork.

A statement by the implementers, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Managing Director Tito Mwinuka seen by The EastAfrican last week laid out preliminary priority areas before it fully takes off next year.

This includes ensuring gender balance in all job opportunities in the World Bank-funded project.

"The consulting services aiming to develop Gender Action Plan for Tanzania-Zambia Interconnector (TAZA) project based on the draft developed by Tanesco to target increased number of female as part of recruitment, leadership and mentorship programme designed under the project," the statement partly reads.

The groundwork will include obtaining consultancy services to support planning, co-ordination and control of procurement "from its (project) start to completion."

In 2018, the World Bank approved an International Development Association credit of $455m for the project.

Transmission corridor

TAZA seeks to allow for regional power trade between the Southern African Power Pool and the nascent Eastern Africa Power Pool and increase power supply to underserved areas in both countries. The interconnector is the final segment of the Ethiopia-Kenya-Tanzania-Zambia regional transmission corridor that is being developed in phases.

Upon completion, it will increase power transmission capacity to Tanzania's southern regions of Lindi, Mtwara, Mbeya, Iringa, Ruvuma and neighbouring Katavi.

Its four components are: Construction of a 620km long 400kV double circuit transmission lines, from Iringa to Sumbawanga to link the Tanzanian north-west grid to the interconnector with Zambia; improvement of Tanesco's transmission system readiness for interconnection and corporate commercial management to meet regional energy requirements.

Integration of the SAPP and EAPP emphasises power system stability, operational support services, frequency synchronisation, tie-line control, protection, metering, and other technical standards. Overall, the initiative will re-equip Tanzania's generation/transmission system infrastructure and synchronise with the EAPP and SAPP power pools.