Kenya: KCB Signs Deal to Buy Two Banks in Rwanda, Tanzania

26 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Brian Ngugi

KCB Group has signed a deal with London-listed financial services firm Atlas Mara Limited to buy stakes in it's banking units in Rwanda and Tanzania, its chief executive Joshua Oigara announced on Thursday.

The proposed transaction will see Kenya's biggest lender by assets acquire Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) and the African Banking Corporation Tanzania (BancABC).

Under the proposed deal KCB said it will the acquire a 62.06 per cent stake in Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc and a 100 per cent stake in African Banking Corporation Tanzania.

The transaction is subject to obtaining shareholder and regulatory approvals in Rwanda and Tanzania.

Mr Oigara said the transaction is part of KCB's "ongoing strategy to explore opportunities for new growth while investing in and maximising returns from the Group's existing businesses."

"The transaction fits within the Group's expansion strategy and will see us increase our market share and distribution network across Rwanda and Tanzania and improve our operating leverage by enabling us to deliver our existing product offerings to a wider base of customers while positioning the bank for sustainable growth in the long-term," said Mr Oigara.

The KCB deal comes months after Equity Bank Group #ticker:EQTY called off its plan to acquire four banking subsidiaries from Atlas Mara Limited in a move aimed at preserving its capital in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parties had initiated talks in April last year, but the negotiations targeting Atlas Mara's units in Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique dragged on until the pandemic hit.

The London-listed firm had said then it would seek for another buyer for the four banks after the Equity deal collapsed.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shaft Collapse Leaves Dozens Trapped in Zimbabwe Mine
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.