Rwandans React to Football Legend Maradona's Death

A cross section of Rwandans that include former players, coaches and ordinary football fans have paid glowing tribute to Argentinian football legend Diego Amando Maradona who died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Maradona, who was 60 died of heart attack. He underwent a successful surgery for a subdural hematoma -- more commonly known as a blood clot on the brain last month.

Former Amavubi and APR coach Jimmy Mulisa said "This guy was special, I saw the world cup of 1990 and he put up several brilliant displays. He inspired many football players across the world and he will be remembered as a Legend who propelled the game to higher heights," Jimmy Mulisa told Times Sports.

Grace Nyinawumuntu, who used to coach the national women national team said "Diego is one of the best footballers that ever played. He is someone that made us very happy with his skills. He kept us smiling with his incredible talent especially dribbling."

One of Rwanda's most talented Players-Olivier Karekezi said Maradona was gifted with a left foot that worked magic whenever he had the ball and added that his Legendary skills will never be forgotten

AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana said Maradona was a soccer hero, soccer icon and a Footballing legend.

"Even those who didn't live through the most glorious moments of Maradona career will always feel the impact of these players on the world football scene," Nshimiyimana said

Usher Komugisha, a sports journalist with Supersport and BBC said that "Diego Maradona is the epitome of football talent. A man who changed the face of football. He will always be remembered for his showcase at the 1986 World Cup. You can see from the way legends like Pele have taken this news. This is a very sad moment for anyone that loves the beautiful game."

Maradona started his professional soccer with Boca Juniors but went on to play for leading European clubs Napoli in Italy and Barcelona of Spain.

A nomadic managerial career followed his playing years, taking him from Argentina to Mexico and the United Arab Emirates. He also managed the Argentina national team in 2010.

The South America side were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Germany.